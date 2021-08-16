Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

CP stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

