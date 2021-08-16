Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.21.

CRON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE CRON traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.05. 320,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,067. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

