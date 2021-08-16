Critical Survey: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) versus Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17% Mimecast 6.94% 10.84% 4.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coupa Software and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 6 14 1 2.68 Mimecast 0 5 8 0 2.62

Coupa Software currently has a consensus price target of $296.87, indicating a potential upside of 40.91%. Mimecast has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Coupa Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Mimecast.

Risk and Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Coupa Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupa Software and Mimecast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 28.60 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -135.05 Mimecast $501.40 million 7.77 $29.75 million $0.49 121.00

Mimecast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Mimecast on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

