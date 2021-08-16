Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 1,500,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

Shares of CRCT opened at $28.23 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

