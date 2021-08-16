Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $21.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RXT. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

