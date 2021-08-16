Credit Suisse Group Boosts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $100.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $287,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 71.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 362,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

