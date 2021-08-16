Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BASE traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,906. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

