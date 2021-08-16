Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. 17,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.