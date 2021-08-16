Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 384,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

