Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 256.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

JAMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of JAMF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. 376,908 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 1,366 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $50,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

