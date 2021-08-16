Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veritiv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $83.04. 4,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,733. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

