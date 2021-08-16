Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $259,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $97.52. 6,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,043. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.