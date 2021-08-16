Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 212.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 121,910 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,981.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,615,000 shares of company stock worth $27,425,000. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.89. 28,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $749.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.