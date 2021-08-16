CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

