Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Core-Mark by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 127.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 41.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $44.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.