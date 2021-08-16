Cordasco Financial Network Sells 200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.70. 549,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

