Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 272,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

