Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 2,497 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2,270.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after purchasing an additional 241,817 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Stephens lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.17. 102,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

