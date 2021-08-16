Cordasco Financial Network Has $878,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,607,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

