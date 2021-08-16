Contrasting Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

60.9% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.23 $56.00 million $1.24 58.60

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 12.61% 29.23% 15.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Overstock.com 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.34%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $114.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.81%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

Overstock.com beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.