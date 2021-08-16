ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181. 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 43.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 24.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

