ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181 in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 43.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 24.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.