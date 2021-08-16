Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $19.32. Constellium shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 4,512 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Constellium alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.