Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $19.34 Million Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 405,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,343,000. Global X FinTech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.