CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $165,726.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd W. Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.19. 189,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,238. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

