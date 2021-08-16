Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COCP. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

COCP stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

