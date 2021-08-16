Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 44.6% in July

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CLVLY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

