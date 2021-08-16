Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,001,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCTC opened at $0.01 on Monday. Clean Coal Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

