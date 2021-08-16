Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,455 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $112,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $71.71. 438,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,084,379. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

