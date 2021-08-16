Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,722 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 326,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 311,537 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 459.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after acquiring an additional 86,782 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 702,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,437 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

