Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 506,692 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 506,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.64 on Monday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

