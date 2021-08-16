Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,841 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $36.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

