Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 425,878 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGNU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

