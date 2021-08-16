Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 263,968 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.00 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAPA. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

