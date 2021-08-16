CIBC Raises Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to C$95.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on Docebo and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -276.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

