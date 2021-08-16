CIBC Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.88 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

