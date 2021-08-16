Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Lowered to C$4.75 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHRRF. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.31.

CHRRF stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

