China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

CBUMY stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

