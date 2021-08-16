China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China National Building Material from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

CBUMY stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

