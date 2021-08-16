CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.65.

TSE:CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

