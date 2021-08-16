Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 2,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,616,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

