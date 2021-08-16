Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 2,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,616,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
