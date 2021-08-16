Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Century Aluminum worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

