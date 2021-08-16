Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.44. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,855,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,357,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 590.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 67,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

CVCY traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $277.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.17. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

