Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGAU. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $51,013,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $45,991,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $44,438,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

