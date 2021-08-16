Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,236,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406,400 shares during the period. Celestica makes up approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 11.09% of Celestica worth $111,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

