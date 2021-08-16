Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$82.00 at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CGY opened at C$65.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.48. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$53.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$136.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calian Group will post 3.4982639 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 59.01%.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

