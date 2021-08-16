Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 211.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.17 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

LON CNE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The company had a trading volume of 4,595,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,879. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.14. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

