Burency (BUY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.56 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Burency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burency has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and $1.21 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00914114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00101498 BTC.

About Burency

BUY is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

