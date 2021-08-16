BTIG Research Cuts LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $30.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFMD opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in LifeMD by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

