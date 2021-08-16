BTIG Research Boosts TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $76.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TravelCenters of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.69.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $553.75 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.29. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 150,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.