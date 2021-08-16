Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $34.60.

BCUCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price objective on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.