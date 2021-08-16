Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $34.60.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

BCUCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price objective on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.